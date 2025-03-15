Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 281.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,433,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,519 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,945,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,474 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,168,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,869,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,403,000 after buying an additional 769,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE CP opened at $75.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.25. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $90.64.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

