Campbell Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 1.0% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

