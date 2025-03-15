Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.87 and last traded at $42.30. Approximately 511,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,127,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Glj Research upped their target price on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Cameco Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 10.4% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 282,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 1,138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 245,831 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Cameco by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.4% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 87,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

