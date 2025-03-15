Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ATB Capital raised Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CFW

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Insider Activity

TSE CFW opened at C$3.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$316.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.23. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.85.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, Director Charles Pellerin purchased 142,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.85 per share, with a total value of C$549,395.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 663,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,381 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd provides specialized oilfield services, including hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services to the oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It generates maximum revenue from the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.