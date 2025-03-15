Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $585,000 Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.9% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 17.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,138,000 after buying an additional 25,321 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR stock opened at $145.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.02 and a 52-week high of $184.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.21.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.34 million. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,320.28. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $100,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,448.70. The trade was a 12.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,515. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.09.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

