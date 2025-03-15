BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the February 13th total of 125,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of BTBIF stock remained flat at $2.32 during trading on Friday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,755. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is a property owner active in Canada and owns 77 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.2 billion. BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

