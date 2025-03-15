BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the February 13th total of 125,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of BTBIF stock remained flat at $2.32 during trading on Friday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,755. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47.
About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.