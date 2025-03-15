Bryan Lemmerman Sells 10,000 Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Stock

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $207,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,335.88. This trade represents a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Vital Energy Trading Up 6.1 %
NYSE:VTLE opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vital Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $807.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16.
Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $534.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,392,000. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,066,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,995,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,214,000 after buying an additional 220,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Vital Energy by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 338,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 187,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.
Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.
