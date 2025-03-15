Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIP. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BIP opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 700.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.04. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 1.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,300.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

