Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.06 and a beta of 1.65. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.