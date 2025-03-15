Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Diversified Enterprises LLC

Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,584,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $599,132,000 after buying an additional 103,869 shares during the period. M & L Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $30,487,000. Harbour Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 30,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 22,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $195.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This trade represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

