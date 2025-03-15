Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Short Interest Up 77.3% in February

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the February 13th total of 2,110,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 746,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BFH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $67.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

Shares of Bread Financial stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 915,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day moving average is $56.56. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.96.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Bread Financial by 2,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bread Financial by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Bread Financial by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

