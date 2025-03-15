Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 297,340 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,340 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $23,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,939,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,595,000 after purchasing an additional 300,712 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,743,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,597,000 after purchasing an additional 447,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,822,000 after purchasing an additional 71,493 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,309,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 514.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,391,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 3.0 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $79.78 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $59.83 and a 52 week high of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.67.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,568.24. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $18,060,939.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,964,191.81. This represents a 14.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 906,050 shares of company stock worth $77,839,329 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.