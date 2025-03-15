Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 302,712 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,859,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,712 shares during the period. Textron comprises about 1.6% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 1.00% of Textron worth $142,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Textron by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXT shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.45.

Textron Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $73.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.14 and a 12 month high of $97.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.28.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $396,178.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,447.64. This represents a 23.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.