Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $16.95 Million Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,459,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,494 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 1.99% of Healthcare Services Group worth $16,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 804.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,449,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,701,000 after acquiring an additional 290,621 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 86.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 807,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 374,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at $9,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $10.92 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $802.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

