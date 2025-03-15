Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $14.53 Million Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,239,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,644 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $14,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth $752,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,409 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 301,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 59,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 75,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $165.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $13.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

