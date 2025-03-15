Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,574,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,061 shares during the period. Millicom International Cellular accounts for 1.3% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 2.66% of Millicom International Cellular worth $114,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 4,044.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 26,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 51,620 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LB Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 518,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TIGO shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC raised Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $37.30 to $37.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.98.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TIGO opened at $30.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.23. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $30.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Millicom International Cellular Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Millicom International Cellular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.70%.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Stories

