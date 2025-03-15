Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Trading 3% Higher – Here’s Why

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.41. 1,336,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,424,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$284.25 million and a PE ratio of -12.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Jeffrey Bressler bought 12,000 shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$65,036.40.

About Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

