Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on April 15th

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a 5.9% increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Boyd Gaming has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $7.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 3.8 %

BYD opened at $68.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average is $70.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 35.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

Boyd Gaming announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other news, Director William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $1,189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,472,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,835,980.40. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $3,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,346,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,606,063.04. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,490 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Stories

