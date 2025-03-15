Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a growth of 167.3% from the February 13th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Bouygues Trading Up 0.9 %

Bouygues stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 27,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,594. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27.

See Also

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

