Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a growth of 167.3% from the February 13th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Bouygues Trading Up 0.9 %
Bouygues stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 27,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,594. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27.
Bouygues Company Profile
