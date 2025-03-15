BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Holdings Lowered by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,143 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.39% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $50.45.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

