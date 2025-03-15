Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 104.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $0.95 on Friday. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $96.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $2.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.59.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

