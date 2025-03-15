Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $2.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.59.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Blink Charging

Blink Charging Stock Up 6.0 %

Institutional Trading of Blink Charging

Shares of BLNK opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $96.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 79,969 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 225,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 81,894 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 116,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the period. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blink Charging

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.