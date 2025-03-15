BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,728 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.52% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVF. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $7.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

