BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 51,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,105,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in BlackRock by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,017.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,155.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,261.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,120.67.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.37, for a total value of $408,229.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,656.40. The trade was a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 20,430 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,629 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock opened at $928.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $983.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $985.61. The company has a market capitalization of $144.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $745.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $0.41. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

