Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as high as C$0.15. Black Iron shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 14,500 shares trading hands.

Black Iron Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.94 million, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10.

Insider Activity

In other Black Iron news, insider RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total value of C$144,975.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,714,500 shares of company stock valued at $883,647 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Black Iron Company Profile

Black Iron Inc is a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The principal activity of the company is the exploration and development of ferrous metals in Ukraine namely the Shymanivske iron ore project located in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. The company operates through the development of its Ukrainian mining and exploration permits segment.

