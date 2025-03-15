Bitcoin Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 15th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, and CleanSpark are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of companies that are directly involved in the Bitcoin ecosystem, such as mining firms, companies offering digital asset services, or businesses holding significant Bitcoin assets on their balance sheets. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency market indirectly, reflecting the performance of the Bitcoin industry without the need to buy and store the digital currency itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 43,542,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,252,988. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.60.

MARA (MARA)

MARA traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $13.18. 41,927,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,317,621. MARA has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 5.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $7.97. 22,939,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,030,872. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46 and a beta of 4.20. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

