Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

BIREF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cormark raised Birchcliff Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BIREF

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

BIREF stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 9.39%.

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.