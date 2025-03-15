Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
BIREF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cormark raised Birchcliff Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
Get Our Latest Analysis on BIREF
Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 0.8 %
Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 9.39%.
About Birchcliff Energy
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Birchcliff Energy
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.