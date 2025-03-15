Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Trading 6.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,088.74 and last traded at $1,087.04. 86 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,025.00.

Biglari Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,122.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,024.88.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, March 1st. The company reported ($36.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.12 million for the quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

