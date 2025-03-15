BHP Group (LON:BHP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,863.50 ($24.10) and last traded at GBX 1,880 ($24.32), with a volume of 1781548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,925.50 ($24.91).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BHP. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.58) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,713.33 ($35.10).

Get BHP Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BHP

BHP Group Stock Performance

About BHP Group

The stock has a market cap of £121.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,997.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,059.86.

(Get Free Report)

We are a world-leading resources company, focused on the resources the world needs to grow and decarbonise. Copper for renewable energy. Potash for sustainable farming. Iron ore and metallurgical coal for the steel needed for global infrastructure and the energy transition.

A resources mix for today and for the future.

Our strategy is to deliver long-term value and returns through the cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.