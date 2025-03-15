Best Virtual Reality Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 12th

Meta Platforms, Unity Software, and Best Buy are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of companies that develop, produce, or invest in virtual reality technology and products. These stocks often represent businesses involved in creating VR hardware, software, or immersive content, and they are seen as part of the broader technology sector poised for growth as consumer and enterprise adoption of VR increases. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $13.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $618.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,565,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,647,543. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $657.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $601.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $414.50 and a 1-year high of $740.91.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

NYSE U traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.77. 6,968,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,719,607. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.10. 1,924,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,836. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $103.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

