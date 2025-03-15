Best Ecommerce Stocks To Watch Now – March 12th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, BellRing Brands, and GameStop are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of companies that generate a significant portion of their revenue through online sales and digital transactions. These companies often operate e-tailers, online marketplaces, or provide supporting technologies and services for the digital commerce ecosystem, making them sensitive to shifts in consumer behavior and technological advancements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.41. The stock had a trading volume of 20,319,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,813,145. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $686.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of CL stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.23. 3,469,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,161,558. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The firm has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average of $94.99.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $977.69. 197,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,802. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $874.98 and a twelve month high of $1,227.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,052.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,076.94.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

BRBR stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.96. The stock had a trading volume of 842,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,440. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $80.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.42. 2,379,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,323,163. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 124.45 and a beta of -0.29. GameStop has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $64.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56.

