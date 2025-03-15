BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.11% of BellRing Brands worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in BellRing Brands by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in BellRing Brands by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 79,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $6,091,398.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 982,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,707,670.24. This trade represents a 7.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,636 shares of company stock valued at $16,677,550. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:BRBR opened at $67.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRBR. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

