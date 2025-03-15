BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.61 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 15.05 ($0.19). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 15.06 ($0.19), with a volume of 3,161 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Get BATM Advanced Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BVC

BATM Advanced Communications Stock Performance

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of £78.06 million, a P/E ratio of -341.26 and a beta of 0.64.

(Get Free Report)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Cyber, Networking, Diagnostics, and Secondary. The Cyber segment provides integrated hardware and software solutions comprising cGate, a combined network encryption and security computing platform designed for governments, defense, and mission-critical networks; and cHSM, a hardware security module that provides security for sensitive data and applications by safeguarding and managing secrets, such as digital keys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.