Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 75.5% from the February 13th total of 19,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Down 13.4 %

Shares of BRFH traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 14,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,078. Barfresh Food Group has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barfresh Food Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,363 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Barfresh Food Group worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

