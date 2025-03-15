Balboa Wealth Partners Has $210,000 Stake in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)

Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in GigaCloud Technology were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Amundi acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 519.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GCT. Roth Capital downgraded GigaCloud Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:GCT opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $45.18.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.14). GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $295.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GigaCloud Technology

In other news, insider Marshall Bernes purchased 5,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,500. This trade represents a 12.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Xin Wan sold 68,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $1,398,167.91. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,932.09. This trade represents a 97.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

