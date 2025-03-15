Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Director Mary Jordan Buys 800 Shares

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Director Mary Jordan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.32 per share, with a total value of C$31,456.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BDGI stock opened at C$39.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$949.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.49. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$34.85 and a 1-year high of C$51.50.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s payout ratio is 41.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC upped their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.50.

View Our Latest Report on BDGI

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America’s provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.