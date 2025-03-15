Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Short Interest Down 43.4% in February

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the February 13th total of 44,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Babcock International Group Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BCKIY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.30. 9,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $10.33.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

About Babcock International Group

(Get Free Report)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.