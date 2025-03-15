Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Director John S. Stafford III Buys 8,758 Shares

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) Director John S. Stafford III acquired 8,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $14,450.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,060,569 shares in the company, valued at $8,349,938.85. This represents a 0.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Aware Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ AWRE opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. Aware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $2.97.
Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aware in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.
