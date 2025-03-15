Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 200000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Avrupa Minerals Stock Down 25.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$970,050.00, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Avrupa Minerals Company Profile

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Europe. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc. The company holds interest in the Alvalade project located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license in Kosovo. It also holds interests in the Pielavesi, Kolima, and Yli-li properties in Finland.

