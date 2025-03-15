Aviso Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Aviso Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,604.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $83.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $65.94 and a 12-month high of $88.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.01.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.