Aviso Financial Inc. Sells 1,011 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Aviso Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Intuit by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 22,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 106,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $598.80 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $553.24 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $167.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $598.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $623.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.10, for a total transaction of $47,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,457.60. This represents a 67.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,301 shares of company stock worth $121,470,200. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 price target (up from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

