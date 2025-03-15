Aviso Financial Inc. Makes New $821,000 Investment in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Aviso Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000. Aviso Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Allient at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALNT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Allient by 843.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,153,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,906,000 after buying an additional 1,031,243 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Allient by 23,963.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 406,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after buying an additional 404,505 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Allient during the 3rd quarter valued at $770,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Allient by 71.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 37,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allient during the fourth quarter worth about $805,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ALNT shares. Northland Capmk raised Allient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities raised Allient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Allient Stock Performance

Allient stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. Allient Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $398.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Allient had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $122.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that Allient Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Allient’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

About Allient

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

