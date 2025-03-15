Aviso Financial Inc. Invests $617,000 in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Aviso Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 126,129 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 34,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 52,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 330,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of MFG opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

