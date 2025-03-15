Aviso Financial Inc. Invests $115,000 in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO)

Aviso Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in South Bow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new position in South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,787,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter worth $3,498,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOBO has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering raised South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on South Bow from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of South Bow from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of South Bow in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, South Bow currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

South Bow Price Performance

South Bow stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. South Bow Co. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 13.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that South Bow Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Bow Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

About South Bow

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

