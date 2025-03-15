Aviso Financial Inc. Has $162,000 Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Aviso Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 116.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Ryanair by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Ryanair stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.96 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average is $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 12.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

