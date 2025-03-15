Aviso Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Aviso Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Amdocs by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Morton Community Bank lifted its stake in Amdocs by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 36,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $87.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $93.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.