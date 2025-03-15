Aviso Financial Inc. Buys 37 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 193,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,413,000 after acquiring an additional 36,892 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.5 %

GWW opened at $968.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $874.98 and a 1-year high of $1,227.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,046.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,075.29.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.04). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 21.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,113.00 to $1,112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $990.00 to $1,215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,151.50.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

