Aviso Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,465 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Aviso Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 116,370.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,140,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,918,696,000 after acquiring an additional 753,143 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,645,000 after acquiring an additional 564,365 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,570,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3,566.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 363,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,541,000 after acquiring an additional 353,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $608.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $662.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $651.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $492.71 and a 1-year high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $736.65.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

