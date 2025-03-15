Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,677 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Avantor by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

AVTR opened at $16.34 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $86,019.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,604 shares in the company, valued at $711,788.12. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $65,877.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,753.87. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

