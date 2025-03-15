Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 9,995 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,995 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,413,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,250,157,000 after buying an additional 767,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,761,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,612,395,000 after buying an additional 194,472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,402,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,569,000 after buying an additional 173,531 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 534.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,143,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,928,000 after buying an additional 8,545,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,972,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,266,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Baird R W raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.78.

Prologis Trading Up 1.5 %

Prologis stock opened at $111.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.61. The company has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.82 and a 52-week high of $132.57.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

